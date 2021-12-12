Student loan forgiveness would mean everything to Latino students stuck in a debt cycle

The amount of student loan debt in the United States is $1.8 trillion — and counting. Education has never been more expensive. The student loan crisis has affected a lot of students, but statistics show that it disproportionately affects the Latino community. Around 72% of Latinx students take out loans to attend college, compared with 66% of white students, according to a 2020 study from the Student Borrower Protection Center, a nonprofit organization focused on ending student debt. The study uses the term Latinx, intended to be a gender-neutral way to describe the Latino community. The study also found that 12 years after starting college, the median Latinx borrower still owes 83% of their initial student loan balance while the median white borrower owes only 65% of their original balance. This disparity can be attributed to a number of reasons including the lack of knowledge of the financial aid system, fear of accumulating more debt or the lack of support experienced during college and beyond. Why Latino students are afraid of debt UnidosUS and the University of North Carolina's School of Law conducted a survey of Latino students who began but didn't complete a college degree. One of their findings is that those Latino students who grew up in economically vulnerable communities see college debt as a financial burden that can impact their family's financial security and stability. Amanda Martinez, senior policy analyst for the education policy team at Unidos, who worked on this report, said, "A lot of respondents said, I saw my cousin or I saw my sister try to go to college but then racked up debt and maybe didn't complete their degree and then still had that debt, so I'm just afraid to enter into that same journey."

This fear of accumulating debt and therefore having it impact their families can lead to two major outcomes, according to Vanessa Sansone, assistant professor of higher education at the University of Texas at San Antonio. She referred to those major outcomes as students choosing not to go to college or changing where they go according to what is affordable. Kaitlyn Fikaris, a recent 2021 graduate from SUNY Purchase, who studied journalism with a psychology minor, experienced this firsthand. Originally Fikaris was supposed to go to Penn State and realized the summer before she was supposed to move in that it wasn't affordable. "We kind of realized we were in over our heads. We went to the bank to try to take out some loans, but as an 18-year-old I had no credit, my mom didn't have good credit, and we weren't able to take out the loan," said Fikaris. Lack of knowledge about the financial system Being able to afford college is a defining factor in many Latino families across the country, and it's sometimes the lack of knowledge about the financial system that can make this topic even more complicated. Dally Matos, a graduate student at Columbia University pursuing a master's degree in social work, said everything she knows has been through her own research. She was first introduced to student loans while attending the Educational Opportunity Fund summer academy right before the start of her freshman year at Monmouth University. Matos said that one day as part of their programming, they had to sign loan documents and she was very confused. She said, "I was supposed to put down a co-signer, and I didn't know who to put down. I put down my grandma. Hopefully I live long enough so she won't have to pay off my loans." For Matos, her loans were always something she worried about and although she tried to save up as much as she could, it was nearly impossible as she had other necessities to cover, such as groceries, gas, and campus fees.

Dally Matos, a graduate student at Columbia University, says her debt has taken a serious toll on her mental health. She wishes there was more education around student loans and repayment plans. Photo: Rachel Mercado

Although she was always told there are private scholarships and outside funders, she couldn't apply to those due to the limiting time constraints she was facing in her everyday life. "It assumes that I don't have to work two jobs in my undergrad and take 18 credits and do extracurriculars," Matos said. "It assumes that I have free time and the ability to apply to these scholarships. I had to go home every single weekend to take care of my mother. I wanted to, but I couldn't." In fact, her fear of accumulating more debt almost kept her from going to graduate school. She asked herself if it was worth it and if she was ever going to be able to pay back this money. Ultimately, she decided that having a master's degree would only help her. Between her undergraduate and graduate programs, Matos will graduate owing around $85,000 in student loans. Jessica Jacho, currently taking a gap year, owes $30,000 under her dad's name, and as for federal student loans, she owes around $27,000. Jacho was in her junior year studying biology with a double minor in psychology and Spanish, when she was forced to drop out. "I lost a grant by the state, and the school told me I had to pay the rest of the amount that I owed, which was close to $6,000. If I didn't pay that by a certain date, then I couldn't attend the spring semester, which therefore I didn't." Her father, who has suffered multiple heart attacks, has been helping her pay some of her loans, but Jacho is working four jobs to help take that load off her dad. "It's stressing me out too much to the part where I just can't sleep," she said. Sandra Ocampo, a fifth-year student at the University of California, Los Angeles, double majoring in communication and sociology, is an undocumented student who struggled to find out what aid she qualified for. As a DACA student, she is only allowed to take out a loan called the Dream Loan under the Dream Act in California. And that loan is capped at $4,000 per year. "Being an undocumented student plus a first-gen makes a recipe for not understanding what financial aid is, and I think that was definitely apparent with me not receiving financial aid even though I was eligible during community college," Ocampo said. "It was really just myself being proactive and educating myself on these financial matters because if not, I don't think anyone else would've helped me since no one in my family has previously gone to university or filled out an application."

Sandra Ocampo, a fifth-year student at the University of California, Los Angeles, said navigating the student-loan system is extremely difficult especially as an undocumented and first-gen student. Courtesy: Sandra Ocampo