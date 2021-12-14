Op-ed: Here are some energy companies that could be a good option for investors

In recent years, many financial advisors have been cautious talking to clients about energy companies. So much so that it's become almost taboo.

Undoubtedly, environmental, social and corporate governance concerns have played a part, with a burgeoning number of investors now more mindful about what's in their portfolios than ever before. Government-led decarbonization efforts around the globe and the move to produce alternative energy sources have also been major factors in dimming the perception of traditional oil and gas assets.

Despite this, there are several reasons why a few firms within this sector are poised to do well and, thus, are worth recommending to clients.

For one, demand will likely remain high. The emergence of the omicron variant of Covid-19 spooked the markets and caused concern among economists, but the lasting impact could be minimal. As of now, hospitals have not been overwhelmed and further lockdowns in the U.S. seem improbable — though this could change as we learn more.

Secondly, domestic oil companies of late have prioritized buybacks and dividends versus investing in new production capacity. The oil is there. But firms don't seem eager to spend the time, money and effort to get it. As a result, supply will remain artificially low, supporting higher prices.

Third, OPEC and its oil-producing allies such as Russia, which encompass OPEC+, cannot simply flip a switch. The perception is that it could flood the market if it wanted to (it presumably doesn't), which would trigger a decline in prices. But it's likely not as simple as that.

Indeed, the cartel has missed production targets for months. Granted, strategic reasons unquestionably explain some of the shortfalls. Yet many of these countries likely have the same logistical, labor and pricing issues that their U.S. counterparts face. So, even if OPEC+ were willing to raise output, there's no guarantee it could do it quickly.

Fourth, oil and energy companies have long been a hedge against inflation, making them more likely to advance should the cost of goods and services continue to escalate. While the Federal Reserve for months maintained that price spikes were transitory, it is beginning to change its tune. Fed chairman Jerome Powell recently signaled that policymakers would start to unwind their bond-buying program earlier than expected, a tacit acknowledgment that inflation could be more enduring than they initially believed.