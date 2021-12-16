Denmark expects omicron to overtake delta within a week Here’s what that means for the U.S. and the world

People wait in line to take coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests at pop-up testing site in New York City, U.S., December 14, 2021. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Denmark expects the omicron Covid-19 variant to overtake delta within a week as the number of cases of the new strain doubles every two days, according to the Statens Serum Institut in Copenhagen, which conducts infectious disease surveillance for the Scandinavian nation. Troels Lillebaek, chairman of Denmark's Covid variant assessment committee, told CNBC on Tuesday that omicron now represents at least 10% of sequenced Covid cases, a rapid jump from late November when there was not a single sequenced omicron case in Denmark. "What we are seeing in Denmark is this very steep increasing the number of omicron cases every day actually, we're seeing a doubling every second day," said Lillebaek, who is also a director at one of Statens surveillance labs and a professor at the University of Copenhagen. "And within a week, omicron will take over and be the dominant variant in Denmark." Lillebaek said 75% of the country's omicron patients are fully immunized with a two-dose vaccine, while 9% of omicron positive patients have received a booster dose. "We believe that what we are seeing in Denmark is not a special Danish phenomena," said Lillebaek "We can't see any reason it should be special for Denmark, what we are observing, and now we also get the same reports, very severe reports from the U.K."

The rapid spread of omicron in Denmark, where 80% of the population is fully vaccinated, is an ominous sign for the U.S., where just 61% of the population is fully vaccinated and tens of million of people still have not received a single shot. Dr. James Lawler, an infectious disease expert at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said the U.S. has just weeks to take action to stem a wave of omicron infection. "We're going to be in trouble," Lawler told CNBC on Monday. "We've already got our hands full with delta. What we're probably going to get is the triple whammy of delta, omicron and seasonal influenza." Scientists and public health officials are still researching whether omicron causes more mild or more severe disease compared with delta. So far, about 99% of omicron patients in Denmark have not been hospitalized, according to data from Statens Serum Institut. However, hospital admissions are expected to jump over the holidays. Denmark, in a worst case scenario, is projecting 500 new Covid hospital admissions every day around Christmas in a country of 5.9 million people, according to Lillebaek. As of Wednesday, there were a total of 508 people hospitalized with Covid nationwide, according to Danish government data.

"There will be a lot of [hospital] admissions and the concern now is that many hospital staff will test positive and have to go home in isolation," Lillebaek said. "There will always be vulnerable part of the population. Some get chemotherapy, some have an immune defect, perhaps biological treatment for rheumatism." The World Health Organization on Tuesday warned countries against dismissing omicron as a mild variant. Omicron is spreading faster than any other previous strain of the virus, according to the WHO. While the U.S. has not yet experienced an explosion of omicron cases as in Denmark, the variant is quickly gaining ground across America. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported that omicron represented 2.9% of sequenced Covid cases last week, up from 0.4% the week prior. Delta makes up about 97% of sequences Covid cases, according the CDC. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday that omicron may represent up to 13% of cases in states like New York and New Jersey. "Unless it is dramatically milder and less prone to cause hospitalization, it is very likely going to just cause a sheer number of infections where you will see enough hospitalizations to significantly strain or even over run health systems," Lawler said.