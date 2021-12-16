Prosecutor in Theranos case closes by telling jury that Elizabeth Holmes 'chose fraud over business failure'

Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes goes through a security checkpoint as she arrives at the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building on December 16, 2021 in San Jose, California.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- In his last effort to persuade the jury that Elizabeth Holmes is guilty of fraud, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Schenk said Theranos' founder chose to deceive investors and patients, a choice that "was not only callous, it was criminal."

Schenk delivered a blistering three-hour closing argument on Thursday, making the case that the decision to convict Holmes should be unambiguous.

"Ms. Holmes made the decision to defraud her investors, and then to defraud patients," Schenk said. "She chose fraud over business failure. She chose to be dishonest with investors and with patients."

Schenk urged the jury to disregard Holmes' claims of abuse by ex-boyfriend Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, who was her second-in-command at the company, because the "verdict does not validate her claims of abuse." It's a theme that the prosecution returned to repeatedly throughout the three-month trial, arguing that Holmes was in control and was calling the shots.

During Holmes testimony over seven days, the former Theranos CEO at times detailed alleged emotional, physical and sexual abuse from Balwani. She claimed Balwani, in some ways, controlled her, allegations Balwani has vehemently denied.

"You do not need to decide if that abuse happened," Schenk told the jury. "The case is about false statements made to investors, false statements made to patients."

The defense, which began its closing argument on Thursday afternoon, countered the prosecution's assertions by saying it was never Holmes' intent to mislead. She was "was building a company, not a criminal enterprise," her attorney said.