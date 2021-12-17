Jurors in Elizabeth Holmes criminal trial are handed case and begin deliberations as arguments conclude

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The 12 jurors who will decide the fate of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes are left to consider the testimony from 31 witnesses over three months as they begin their deliberations.

The case was handed to the jury around 4:40 p.m. PT on Friday, after Judge Edward Davila finished reading the instructions. Holmes, who started her blood-testing company in 2003 and dropped out of Stanford to build it, is charged with nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. She pleaded not guilty.

Kevin Downey, Holmes' defense attorney, made his final plea earlier on Friday, arguing that his client should be acquitted on all counts.

"At the first sign of trouble, the crooks cash out, criminals cover up and rats flee a sinking ship," Downey said. "She didn't do any of that."

Downey said Holmes, who's now 37, dedicated her life to building Theranos and never intended to defraud investors. He reminded jurors that Holmes gave up a college education, gave up her youth and lost friendships because "she believed that she built a technology that could change the world."

He emphasized that Holmes' wealth was wrapped up in Theranos' success and that she never sold any of her shares.

"She went down with that ship when it went down," Downey said. "Ladies and gentlemen, that is who this woman is."

Downey spent over three hours attempting to knock down the government's case. He said Holmes didn't intentionally misrepresent the company's financials to attract money from investors.