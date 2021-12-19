In the market for a new home? Here’s what to do now to set yourself up for success in the new year

It looks like it's going to be another competitive year for homebuyers in 2022.

While the market isn't expected to be as frenzied as this past summer, prices are still predicted to rise. Zillow is forecasting 11% home value growth in 2022, down from a projected 19.5% in 2021.

Plus, year-over-year inventory is still lower, and concern about rising mortgage rates is fueling competition in the marketplace, said Jessica Lautz, vice president of demographics and behavioral insights at the National Association of Realtors.

"If you want to get in next year or before interest rates rise, get your ducks in a row now," she said.

To be sure, mortgage rates are expected to increase in the coming year.

However, if you are looking to buy in the next six months to nine months, any increases shouldn't be significant, said Kevin Parker, vice president of field mortgage at Navy Federal Credit Union.

"Rates are still historically extremely low and it is still a great time to buy," he said. "If someone needs more time, I don't think they are going to have a big difference in pricing."

Here's what you can do now to put yourself in the best position to find your new home in the new year.