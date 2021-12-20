These are the top priorities for tech executives in 2022, survey reveals

Big software IPOs, cyberattacks and the push into the metaverse were just some of the themes coming out of the technology sector in 2021.

As technology executives look towards the year ahead, they say things like artificial intelligence, cloud computing and machine learning will be critically important to their companies in 2022, according to a recent CNBC Technology Executive Council survey of 44 executives.

Here's a breakdown from the CNBC TEC survey of the technologies expected to receive the most time and money.

Artificial intelligence

A vast majority (81%) of executives said that artificial intelligence would either be critically important or very important to their companies in 2022.

Twenty percent of respondents also said that AI is the technology that they expect to invest the most resources in over the next 12 months.

Cloud computing

The emphasis on cloud computing shows no signs of lessening in the year ahead, as 82% of respondents said that the technology would be critically important to their company in 2022. It is also the technology where the most executives (34%) said their companies would be investing the most money.

Machine learning

Ninety-one percent of executives said that machine learning would be critically or very important to their companies in 2022, while 20% said this would be the area they will invest the most money in.

It is also the technology that the most executives (18%) said they would be the most excited to see grow and develop in the year ahead.

New areas of interest

No code and low code software was the technology that saw the second-highest amount of executives (11%) say they were most excited to see it grow and develop in 2022.

Other technologies that were highlighted by multiple executives include explainable AI, robotics and software-defined security.