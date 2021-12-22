U.S. doctor says ramping up testing and encouraging booster shots are key to fighting Covid surge

Testing so far hasn't been a big part of the U.S. strategy to manage the Covid pandemic, but that's set to change soon.

On Tuesday, the White House the U.S. is purchasing 500 million at-home Covid tests that Americans can order for delivery to their homes for free. Deliveries, however, will not start until January.

"So we'll see testing become more widely available and less expensively and even free, which is very important for equity. If we're going to be using testing, we have to have it available for everyone," Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday.

Schaffner noted that countries in Asia and Europe have used testing much more widely. The United Kingdom, for instance, delivers free at-home tests to people who request them.

The White House announcement comes as many Americans seeking at-home tests before holiday travel or seeing their families have found pharmacy shelves empty, with widespread reports of long lines for on-site testing. Walmart, Walgreens and CVS Health on Tuesday said demand for at-home Covid test kits was surging and set a limit per purchase.