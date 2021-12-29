Student loan payments keep getting delayed. Will the debt ever be forgiven?

President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office upon his return to the White House on Dec. 20, 2021.

When Scott Heins heard that the Biden administration was giving student loan borrowers another three months before they'll have to start making their payments again, he had mixed feelings.

On one hand, the freelance photographer in Brooklyn, New York, doesn't know how the fast-spreading omicron variant of Covid-19 will impact his work, and so getting a little more time is a relief. More than a decade after graduating college, he still owes more than $20,000.

Yet the repeated extensions are just a kind of spot treatment on a national crisis, Heins said. A year into Joe Biden's presidency, Heins is disappointed the chief executive hasn't moved to forgive student debt. On the campaign trail, Biden promised to cancel at least $10,000 per borrower.

"I don't see student loan debt as something that there's a way out of, or a way around," Heins, 33, said. "My sights are set on what our political leadership is going to do."

More from Personal Finance:

Overspending, uncertainty could spoil holiday travel fun

How to slash what you spend at the pump for holiday driving

Bus lines woo travelers with affordable first-, business-class routes

When the pandemic first hit the country in March 2020, the U.S. Department of Education announced that it was offering the millions of Americans with student debt the ability to press the pause button on their loan payments without interest accruing. Research shows nearly all borrowers accepted.

That relief was supposed to last just six months, but nearly two years later, and after five additional extensions, three of which were under Biden, the pause is still in effect. Most recently, the White House announced it was pushing out the break until May.

"We know that millions of student loan borrowers are still coping with the impacts of the pandemic and need some more time before resuming payments," Biden said in a statement on Dec. 22.