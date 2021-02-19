Biden questions why Yale or Harvard graduates should get loans forgiven. But few borrowers attend elite schools

"We need student loan forgiveness beyond the potential $10,000 your administration has proposed," Jocelyn Fish, a marketing director for a community theater, told President Joe Biden at CNN's presidential town hall on Tuesday night. "We need at least a $50,000 minimum. What will you do to make that happen?"

"I will not make that happen," the president replied.

Biden went on to suggest that it didn't make sense to use money to forgive the student debt "for people who have gone to Harvard and Yale and Penn" rather than "to provide for early education for young children who come from disadvantaged circumstances."

The exchange quickly rattled progressives, advocates and student loan borrowers who've been calling on Biden to increase the amount of debt forgiveness he supports to $50,000 from $10,000 and to cancel the loans through executive action.

The president's statements suggested he still hasn't come around to a broader student loan forgiveness plan like the ones his progressive rivals in the Democratic primary championed. (Biden has said he favors $10,000 in forgiveness and more for those who attended public colleges and historically black colleges and universities.)

His comments also echoed the arguments from Republicans and some moderate Democrats that student debt forgiveness is a handout to Americans with fancy college degrees.

"If you racked up $100,000 to study poetry at Bowdoin, and then you wind up selling coffee at Starbucks, you may regret some of your choices, and I sympathize with you, but I'm not sure why you're deserving of a $50,000 check from taxpayers," said Rick Hess, director of education policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute.

However, advocates say it's largely a myth that people with student debt — particularly those struggling with it — have the benefit of a prestigious education behind them.