Powerball's top prize is $483 million for the first drawing of 2022. This year, winners landed jackpots totaling $2 billion

New Year's Day luck could end up making a Powerball player a few hundred million dollars richer.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday, which means the jackpot has climbed higher: It's an advertised $483 million for Saturday night's drawing, up from $441 million. The top prize has been growing since Oct. 4 — that's 37 drawings with no winner — when someone hit a $699.8 million jackpot.

While this means it's a wrap for Powerball's 2021 drawings, six jackpots worth an aggregate $2 billion were won this year, ranging from $23.2 million to $731.1 million.

Of course, the advertised jackpot amount reflects what you'd get if you claim the prize as an annuity paid in 30 installments over 29 years — and nearly all jackpot winners choose the reduced lump sum option.

This year's winners were no different: All chose immediate cash, which translates into $1.4 billion combined.