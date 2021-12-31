Biden to speak with Ukraine President Zelenskyy as Putin's military looms on Russia-Ukraine border

President Joe Biden plans to speak with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday to express support for Ukraine's sovereignty as Russian military forces pile up near the countries' shared border, a White House official said Friday.

Biden on the call also intends to review plans for diplomatic moves aimed "to help de-escalate the situation in the region," the official said. U.S. and Russian officials are set to hold security talks on Jan. 10 to discuss the Russia-Ukraine tensions and other issues.

On Thursday, Biden in a 50-minute phone call urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to lower those tensions. He warned that the U.S. was prepared to "respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

A Kremlin aide reportedly said after the conversation that Putin "outlined in detail the basic principles laid down by Russia in the security proposals and emphasized that we will seek to ensure Russia's security."