Subpoenas issued to Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump in New York attorney general probe of ex-president's company

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (C) gives two thumbs up as Donald Trump Jr. (L) and Ivanka Trump (R) stand and cheer for Eric Trump as he delivers his speech during the third day of the Republican National Convention on July 20, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

The New York attorney general's office issued subpoenas to Donald Trump Jr. and his sister Ivanka Trump for a civil investigation of the company owned by former President Donald Trump, a court filing revealed Monday.

The subpoenas aim to force the Trump siblings to answer questions under oath about valuations of real estate assets by Trump Organization, just as their brother Eric Trump did last year after losing a legal fight that sought to delay his interview until after the 2020 presidential election lost by their father.

The subpoenas also "would allow investigators or any matter which the Attorney General deems pertinent," the court filing in Manhattan Supreme Court says.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office filed the document, already was known to be seeking to have ex-president Trump questioned under oath.

But it was not previously known that she wants to question Donald Jr., who runs the Trump Organization with Eric, and Ivanka, a former White House senior advisor during their father's administration. The New York Times first reported details of the filing.

The elder Trump last month sued James in federal court in Albany, New York, seeking to block her investigation, which is focused on allegations that the Trump Organization misstated the value of various properties for financial benefits. Trump's suit argues, among other things, that James' investigation is tained by political bias. The attorney general is a Democrat and Trump is a Republican.

Donald Trump, Donald Jr. and Ivanka are disputing the subpoenas, according to Monday's court filing by James's office.