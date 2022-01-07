These 20 companies are coming to this index focused on social and environmental good

An investing index that aims to track the most transparent companies in the world is changing its holdings for 2022.

The index — called the Transparency Index — is adding 20 new companies to its list of 100 companies that exclude certain industries it deems harmful for people and the planet.

That includes alcohol, banking, chemical, confectionary, fossil fuel transportation, gambling, metals and minerals, oil and natural gas, and tobacco.

Each company in the index has a weighting of about 1%.

The index is being used for a new ETF provided by ARK Investment Management, led by CEO and chief investment officer Cathie Wood. The ETF, called the ARK Transparency ETF, trades under the ticker CTRU, and is the company's first passive investment product.

That ETF opened at $18.41 per share on Friday, before falling by a little more than 1%. In contrast, the firms' flagship ARK Innovation ETF suffered a dramatic selloff on Thursday, due in part to rising interest rates. That fund was trading around $85 per share on Friday morning.