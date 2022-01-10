Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com sets challenge to Amazon with first 'robotic shops' in Europe

JD.com has opened two physical stores in the Netherlands under the brand Ochama. The Chinese e-commerce giant says the shops will be cashierless with robots helping to pick and sort items.

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com has opened two retail stores in the Netherlands that it says will be manned with robots preparing and delivering packages.

The "robotic shops," branded Ochama, are located in the cities of Leiden and Rotterdam and mark JD.com's first foray into Europe with bricks and mortar locations. It highlights the Chinese giant's ambitions to expand beyond China.

JD.com said that shoppers can use the Ochama app to order products from food to beauty and home furnishings. They can then go to the store where automated vehicles and robotic arms will pick and sort orders. When a shopper gets to the store, they can scan a barcode on their app and their orders will be carried to them via a conveyer belt.

Orders can also be delivered.

JD.com's entry into Europe marks the start of a potential challenge to U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon, which has launched its own cashierless grocery stores called Amazon Go in the U.S. and U.K.

The Chinese e-commerce company said it plans to open two further stores in the cities of Amsterdam and Utrecht in the Netherlands.