Nvidia and Arm fight back as U.K. competition regulator considers blocking deal

Nvidia's $40 billion bid to buy U.K. chip designer Arm from Japanese tech giant SoftBank isn't quite going to plan.

The deal, which is set to miss the target deadline of March 2022, is being closely scrutinized by regulators in the U.S., the U.K., Europe and China who are concerned that it could reduce competition. SoftBank, Nvidia and Arm agreed to complete the transaction within 18 months of September 2020.

There's a high chance that one or more of the regulators will block the deal altogether, according to Gartner analyst Alan Priestley and other investors.

But Nvidia and Arm aren't giving up yet.

In a 28-page written submission to the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority that was published Monday, the semiconductor heavyweights outlined why the deal should be approved. They accused the deal's critics of "romanticizing" Arm's history, ignoring the company's current financial position and overstating Arm's current market power.

Widely viewed as a the jewel in the crown of the U.K. tech industry, Arm was spun out of an early computing company called Acorn Computers in 1990. The company's energy-efficient chip designs are used in 95% of the world's smartphones and 95% of the chips designed in China. The company, bought by SoftBank in 2016 for £24 billion ($32 billion), licenses its chip designs to more than 500 companies who use them to make their own semiconductors.

Critics are concerned that the merger with Nvidia — which designs its own chips — could restrict access to Arm's "neutral" semiconductor designs and may lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the industry. But Nvidia argues that the deal will lead to more innovation and that Arm will benefit from increased investment.