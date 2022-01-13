Biden to nominate Sarah Bloom Raskin as vice chair for supervision at Fed; Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson as governors

Sarah Bloom Raskin, in her role as Deputy Treasury Secretary at the Treasury Department in Washington, October 2, 2014.

President Joe Biden will nominate Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the Federal Reserve's next vice chair for supervision, arguably the nation's most powerful banking regulator, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Biden will also nominate Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson to serve as Federal Reserve governors, according to the person, who asked not to be named in order to speak freely about private White House decisions.

Each nominee will in the coming weeks face questioning from the Senate Banking Committee, the congressional body in charge of vetting presidential appointments to the central bank. Should the Senate confirm their nominations, Cook would be the first Black woman to serve on the Fed's board while Jefferson would be the fourth Black man to do so.

That committee on Tuesday held a nomination hearing for Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whom Biden chose to nominate to a second term. The committee held a similar hearing for Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Thursday, whom Biden picked to be the central bank's next vice chair.

In choosing Raskin for the vice chair for supervision post, Biden looks to make good on Democrats' promises to reinforce laws passed in the aftermath of the financial crisis and restore aspects of a rule named for former Fed Chair Paul Volcker that had restricted banks' ability to trade for their own profit.

Raskin has experience at the Fed and served as a governor at the central bank from 2010 to 2014 before serving as Deputy Secretary of the Treasury under the Obama administration.

Since leaving the government, she's pressed the Fed and other financial regulators to take a more proactive role to address the financial risks posed by climate change. Raskin is married to Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

Former Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles, who recently left the Fed, played a major role in reducing capital requirements for U.S. banks with less than $700 billion in assets and relaxing the Volcker Rule's audit rules for trades made by JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and other investment banks.