What to watch today: Stocks set to drop as Dow stock JPMorgan falls after quarterly results

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures turned lower Friday after Dow stock JPMorgan (JPM) fell nearly 3% in the premarket as investors parsed quarterly results from the nation's largest bank by assets. The company's fourth-quarter per-share earnings of $3.33 and revenue of $30.35 billion, both beat estimates. However, JPMorgan said it took a $1.8 billion net benefit from releasing reserves for loan losses that never materialized; without that benefit earnings would have been $2.86 per share, missing expectations. (CNBC)



This week's bounce in tech stocks was wiped out Thursday, sending the Nasdaq down 2.5% and the S&P 500 down 1.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which doesn't have as much tech exposure, dropped 0.5%. All three benchmarks broke multiday winning streaks. The Nasdaq ended Thursday nearly 8.7% lower than its November all-time high, nearing correction territory. The S&P 500 and the Dow finished 3.3% and nearly 2.3%, respectively, away from their all-time highs last week. (CNBC) The government said December retail sales fell overall 1.9% and excluding autos dropped 2.3%, both were much lower than estimates for a 0.1% decline and 0.3% increase, respectively. The big drops came against a backdrop of shoppers spacing out holiday buying earlier this year due to supply chain concerns as inflation soared. (CNBC) Wells Fargo (WFC) on Friday posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue of nearly $20.86 billion. Shares fell nearly 2% in the premarket. Results were helped by an $875 million reserve release that the bank had set aside during the Covid pandemic to safeguard against possible widespread loan losses. Wells Fargo also experienced 5% growth in loans from its consumer and commercial portfolios in the second half of 2021. (CNBC)



Citigroup (C) shares fell more than 3.5% on Friday after the banking giant reported a steep profit drop for the fourth quarter. The company's net income dropped 26% to $3.2 billion. Citigroup cited an increase in expenses for the sharp decline. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH