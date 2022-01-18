Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Ukraine as potential Russian invasion looms

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pauses while speaking in the briefing room of the State Department in Washington, January 7, 2022.

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ukraine this week and meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The trip comes as the Biden administration works to deter Russia from a potential invasion of its neighbor.

Blinken will land in Kyiv on Wednesday where he will meet with Zelenskyy and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. The nation's top diplomat will also meet with the employees and families at the U.S. Embassy compound there to communicate the contingency plans should Russia choose to escalate further, the State Department said Tuesday.

Ahead of the trip, Blinken spoke to his counterpart, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on Tuesday and reiterated calls for Moscow to de-escalate tensions by reducing its military build-up along Ukraine's border.

Blinken's trip comes on the heels of multiple high-stakes discussions between U.S. and European officials and their Russian counterparts. Following those meetings, the Biden administration accused Russia of preparing a "false flag operation" to use as a prelude for an invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has denied any such preparations.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that intelligence agencies monitoring Russian cyber operations against Ukraine believe the pattern of activity could signal a ground invasion of Ukraine within the next 30 days.

The new timeline is the latest sign of how imminent the Biden administration believes a Russian attack against Ukraine could be, and how urgent its effort to negotiate a peaceful settlement has become.