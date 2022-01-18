Rudy Giuliani, three other Trump allies subpoenaed in January 6 riot probe

The select House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday issued subpoenas to Rudy Giuliani, another former lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump, and two other allies.

The subpoenas add to a raft of demands for interviews and evidence that the House panel has already issued to people in Trump's orbit, a number of whom have resisted cooperating.

The committee said that the new subpoenas were aimed at four people, Giuliani, the attorneys Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, and Trump associate Boris Epshteyn, "who publicly promoted unsupported claims about the 2020 election and participated in attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of election results."

The Jan. 6, 2021, invasion of the Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters was the culmination of his claim that he had actually won the election.

The former New York mayor Giuliani had led efforts for Trump after the election to challenge results in individual states that showed President Joe Biden had won. Giuliani's law license was suspended in New York and Washington, D.C., for what a disciplinary panel in New York called his "false and misleading statements" about the election results.