Turkish mobile gaming start-up defies economic turmoil to hit a $2.75 billion valuation

Investors are betting the next big success story in gaming will come out of Turkey, even as the country endures a brutal economic crisis. Istanbul-based mobile game developer Dream Games has raised $255 million in a new round of funding, the company told CNBC. Investors now value the firm at $2.75 billion, almost triple the $1 billion it was worth just six months ago in its last series of fundraising. The cash injection was led by Index Ventures, which first backed the company in February 2021. Existing investors Makers Fund, IVP, Kora and Balderton Capital also participated in the round, while BlackRock joined as a new investor. Mobile gaming — and tech more broadly — is proving to be a bright spot in an otherwise hellish economic landscape in Turkey. Turks have faced soaring prices amid a plunge in the value of the lira — the currency has fallen more than 40% against the U.S. dollar in the past year. Some of this decline was fueled by geopolitical tensions, in addition to Turkey's excessive trade deficit and mounting debts. But investors say the situation was exacerbated by an unorthodox monetary policy, with the central bank cutting interest rates aggressively at the behest of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Dream Games was founded in 2019 by former executives at Peak Games, another mobile gaming start-up which was acquired by Zynga for $1.8 billion. Zynga later agreed to be taken over by Take-Two Interactive in a $12.7 billion deal. Turkey is now home to some of the most valuable tech start-ups in the world, with e-commerce firm Trendyol valued at $16.5 billion and online grocery start-up Getir worth $7.7 billion. Soner Aydemir, Dream Games' co-founder and CEO, has built a business even more valuable than his previous venture. He says the success of Peak Games and other Turkish companies has helped drive investor interest in the country's burgeoning tech industry. "In Turkey, we have thousands of talented young people," Aydemir told CNBC in an interview. "Mobile gaming gives them the opportunity to reach a global audience for the first time."

In a similar vein, Getir has been expanding its reach beyond Turkey into other markets such as the U.K. and America. Aydemir said Dream Games is less affected by volatility in the local currency as "99% of our revenue comes from outside Turkey." The company also looks after its employees, he added, offering "competitive" salaries compared to other firms. "There's at least one digital company in Turkey which is worth more than $10 billion, so it's obviously been a source of great talent for a long time," Stephane Kurgan, the partner at Index Ventures who led the investment in Dream Games, told CNBC.

