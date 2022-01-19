Asia-Pacific markets set to trade lower following overnight sell-off on Wall Street

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets looked set for a lower start on Wednesday following an overnight sell-off on Wall Street.

Nikkei futures pointed to opening declines for the Japanese benchmark index at the top of the hour.

In Australia, the ASX 200 dropped 0.67% in early trade as most sectors traded lower. The heavily weighted financials subindex declined 0.96% as the country's major bank names sold off.

"Equity markets declined while oil stocks gained overnight, as markets expect central banks will need to lift rates more quickly to control inflation," ANZ Research analysts wrote in a Wednesday morning note.

Stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 540 points after Goldman Sachs shares sold off as the investment bank missed analysts' expectations for earnings. The S&P 500 as well as the Nasdaq Composite, which comprises technology stocks sensitive to interest rates, also declined sharply.