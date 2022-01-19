Watch live: Biden holds press conference as the U.S. grapples with inflation, Covid and Russia

[The stream is slated to start at 4 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden is set to hold a formal press conference Wednesday as he marks the end of his first year in office and contends with a stalled agenda, inflation, the Covid pandemic and a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He was inaugurated a year ago Thursday.

The pandemic continues to upend the lives of many Americans. Legislation that the president campaigned on, such as the Voting Rights Act, appears doomed. His social safety net and climate change bill, the Build Back Better Act, is stalled. And the U.S. is working to avert a Russian attack on Ukraine.

All the while, the president's ratings have fallen. His disapproval rating reached an all time high in December, according to a CNBC Change Research poll.

