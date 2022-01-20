Some mothers are poised to get up to $1,000 per month through a new guaranteed income program

Certain mothers in New York City are poised to get a significant boost in income, thanks to the launch of a new guaranteed income program.

The program — called the Bridge Project — is giving mothers of infants and expectant mothers $500 or $1,000 per month for three years.

The first group of 100 mothers began receiving payments starting last July. About half of those participants are Black and half are Latinx. One in 5 of them are undocumented. They reside in the Central Harlem, Inwood and Washington Heights neighborhoods of Manhattan.

The project is slated to begin recruitment for a second group of 500 pregnant first-time mothers in April, this time also targeting East Harlem in Manhattan, as well as the Central and South Bronx.

The program's debut comes at a time when the U.S. is experimenting with new ways to deploy money to Americans amid the Covid-19 pandemic. That included three rounds of one-time federal stimulus checks. It also included monthly child tax credit payments of up to $300 per child, though those checks expired this month.

Without that monthly child tax credit money, almost 4 million children could fall into poverty this month, according to research from Columbia University.

Many U.S. cities are also experimenting with guaranteed income projects of their own aimed at helping low-income residents improve their financial security. The Bridge Project is the first to target New York City.

The idea of the project comes from the Monarch Foundation, a private family foundation run by Holly Fogle, a social entrepreneur, and her husband, venture capitalist Jeff Lieberman.