Michael Dell Op-ed: There will never be a post-Covid world

It's been two years since we first heard of Covid-19. I think many of us are wondering, where are we in the arc of the pandemic, what have we learned and where are we going. While some may feel like we've been running in place, I believe that we have in fact come a long way and learned a great deal. We are more resilient than ever. And it is time to allow ourselves to see a future full of possibilities once again, even if that future looks a little bit different.

We need to leave behind the notion of a post-Covid world. Covid is here to stay and will have an impact on the human race and our global society from now on. What that ultimately looks like, the balance we strike and our ability to manage it, we don't know. But what we have been referring to as the new normal should now be considered as simply normal.

Vaccines are normal. They are part of our everyday lives and the best way for all of us to stay safe and be able to enjoy ourselves. The advances we've already made are incredible and we'll see massive continuing innovation in this area, putting us in an infinitely better position to manage Covid on an ongoing basis and for the "next" pandemic. Vaccines aren't perfect, but they allow us to make Covid a manageable, reasonable risk.

Masks are normal. Get used to them. There will be periods when we feel safe in our communities, but there will also be times when masks are an appropriate mitigating strategy. Certain jobs and activities may require a mask, others may not. There is no single, forever answer. We need to let our best judgement and the facts guide us to safety. And we have to take care of ourselves and each other to preserve our traditions and cherished ways of life.

Remote work, travel, entertainment and interaction are all normal. Our world is truly hybrid and sometimes ambiguous. We will not always be in charge of what we can do, when and where. There is no magic moment for when we return to the office or in-person events. There is a continuum of risk and reward, and that balance will move back and forth over time.