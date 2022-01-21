Japan's Nikkei falls 2% as Asia-Pacific stocks track Wall Street declines; oil slips from highs

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets fell on Friday, tracking declines on Wall Street overnight. Meanwhile, oil prices slipped overnight from their 2014 highs earlier in the week.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2% in early trade, while the Topix was down 1.81%. Auto and tech stocks fell across the board. Toyota was down nearly 4%, Mazda dropped 4.8% and Mitsubishi fell more than 5%.

In tech stocks, Sony was down more than 3%, and Softbank declined more than 2%.

Australia's ASX 200 fell more than 1% as major miners and banks declined. Over in South Korea, the Kospi was down 0.7%.

Elsewhere, Singapore's first SPAC, Vertex Technology Acquisition Corporation, made its debut on Thursday afternoon, drawing a keen response from investors with the retail tranche of 600,000 units 36 times subscribed. The stock closed up 1% from its offer price.

Looking ahead, economic data in the region for Friday will include Japan's inflation data for December, as well as minutes for its monetary policy meeting.

Over on Wall Street, stocks fell. The Nasdaq Composite ended the session down 1.3% at 14,154.02 after notching higher by 2.1% earlier in the day. That put the index further in correction territory — or more than 10% below its November record.