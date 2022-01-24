Here's what you need to know about getting free at-home Covid tests with your health insurance

luza studios | E+ | Getty Images

Private health insurers are rolling their procedures for people to get their at-home Covid tests at little to no charge. The Biden administration announced the policy toward the end of last year ordering insurers to reimburse those they cover for the tests, and additional guidance was put out this month. In addition, free tests are now available by mail to millions of Americans, regardless of their insurance status. The program for those who are privately insured will allow for up to eight tests a month per person, and the tests should be accessible at local pharmacies and online. But each plan has its own quirks. Here's what you need to know.

Do all insurance plans have to cover the tests?

The answer is no. The 150 million Americans who have private health insurance are eligible. That includes people insured by their employer, as well as those who've bought a plan on the Affordable Care Act's marketplace, said Lindsey Dawson, a policy expert at the Kaiser Family Foundation. Those covered through Medicare will not be reimbursed under this program. Medicaid enrollees may benefit from the initiative, with some states setting up a reimbursement mechanism, but you should check with your state for more information. Short-term or health-care sharing plans don't have to participate in the government program, said Sabrina Corlette, co-director of the Center on Health Insurance Reforms at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy.

How does it work?

Can I get any test?

Most at-home Covid tests that you can buy online or at a pharmacy will be covered under the policy, as long as it's approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"For insurers with a direct coverage option, those tests should be covered in full so someone buying one would not have to worry about a price cap," Dawson said. If you buy a test outside your insurer's preferred network, however, you may only be reimbursed as much as $12 per test. If your insurer hasn't set up a way for its enrollees to buy the tests with no upfront costs, which you should find out if they have, you should be reimbursed for whatever you paid for the test.

How many tests can I buy?

You should be allowed to buy at least eight tests a month under the policy. A family of four would be entitled to 32 tests a month.

What if I don't have private health insurance?

The federal government will be providing up to 50 million free, at-home tests to community centers and Medicare-certified health clinics. You should be able to find one of these centers at your state or local health agency's website.

What's more, the Biden administration has purchased more than 500 million over-the-counter tests that are available to all Americans by home-delivery that they can request on a website. Each household can currently order four tests.

