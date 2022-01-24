Netflix shares fall near pre-pandemic level as investors fear slowing subscriber growth, competition

Netflix has gone from airing "Squid Game" to becoming a player in it.

The streaming company's stock price sank 6.6% as of mid-day Monday, reaching as low as $371.37. That follows Friday's 22% plunge, which was the steepest one-day drop since July 2012.

Netflix shares are now down about 47% from their record intraday high in November and are trading at their lowest since April 2020, when Covid-19 was in the early days of shutting down the U.S. economy. The drop has been so precipitous, it's almost as if the pandemic never happened for Netflix investors.

Of course, Netflix's business boomed in 2020 and through much of last year as people were stuck at home in quarantines. The company added more than 36 million subscribers in 2020 and 18.2 million in 2021.

The stock pushed past $700 to a record on Nov. 19, two months after Netflix released "Squid Game," the South Korean action show that became the company's biggest series ever. The show follows fictional contestants competing in a series of children's games in the hopes of winning money so they can pay off their debts. Contestants are killed if they lose a game.

The surprise popularity of "Squid Game" likely contributed to Netflix's stock surge, but it hasn't been able to help it avoid an ensuing bloodbath.