Tax season is here. Don’t expect a refund for unemployment benefits

Tax season is officially here. And those who collected unemployment benefits in 2021 may be in for an unwelcome surprise. While a federal tax break on jobless benefits was available during last year's tax season, the same isn't true this year. Since unemployment benefits count as taxable income, recipients who didn't have tax withheld from their unemployment payments (or didn't have enough withheld) in 2021 may owe money to the IRS or get a smaller-than-expected tax refund.

By comparison, roughly 40 million people got benefits in 2020, collecting $14,000 each, on average, according to The Century Foundation. However, less than 40% of payments had taxes withheld, the group estimated. Of course, Congress could pass legislation during tax season offering a tax break to unemployment recipients. That's what happened last year — Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan Act in March, and has since issued retroactive tax refunds to millions of people who'd filed their returns before the measure became law.