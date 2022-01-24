The stock market slide is unlikely to budge the Fed from tightening

In this article GS

The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Stefani Reynolds | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The current slide in the stock market may be spooking some investors, but it's seen as unlikely to scare Federal Reserve officials enough to deviate from their current policy track. In fact, Wall Street is looking at a Fed that might even talk tougher this week as it is seemingly locked in a fight against generational highs in inflation amid market turmoil. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America both have said in recent days that they see increasing chances of an even more hawkish central bank, meaning a better chance of even more interest rate hikes and other measures that would reverse the easiest monetary policy in U.S. history. That sentiment is spreading, and is causing investors to reprice a stock market that had been hitting new historic highs on a consistent basis but has taken a steep turn in the other direction in 2022. "The S&P is down 10%. That's not enough for the Fed to go with a weak backbone. They have to show some credibility on inflation here," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at the Bleakley Group. "By kowtowing to the market so quickly without doing anything with respect to inflation would be a bad look for them."

Over the past two months the Fed has taken a sharp pivot on inflation, which is running at a nearly 40-year high. Central bank officials spent most of 2021 calling the rapid price increases "transitory" and pledging to keep short-term borrowing rates anchored near zero until they saw full employment. But with inflation more durable and intense than Fed forecasts, policymakers have indicated they will start hiking interest rates in March and tightening policy elsewhere. Where the market had been able to count on the Fed to step in with policy easing during previous corrections, a Fed committed to fighting inflation is considered unlikely to step in and stem the bleeding. "That gets into the circular nature of monetary policy. It gooses asset prices when they are pedal to the metal, and asset prices fall when they back off," Boockvar said. "The difference this time is they have rates at zero and inflation is at 7%. So they have no choice but to react. Right now, they are not going to roll over for markets just yet." The Federal Open Market Committee, which sets interest rates, meets Tuesday and Wednesday.

Comparisons to 2018

The Fed does have considerable history of reversing course in the face of market turmoil. Most recently, policymakers turned course after a series of rate hikes that culminated in December 2018. Fears of a global economic slowdown in the face of a tightening Fed led to the market's worst Christmas Eve rout in history that year, and the following year saw multiple rate cuts to assuage nervous investors. There are differences aside from inflation between this time and that market washout. DataTrek Research compared December 2018 with January 2022 and found some key differences: A 14.8% decline then in the S&P 500 compared to 8.3% now, as of Friday's close.

A slide in the Dow Jones industrials of 14.7% then to 6.9% now.

The CBOE Volatility Index peaking at 36.1 then to 28.9 now.

Investment grade bond spreads at 159 basis points (1.59 percentage points) then to 100 now.

High-yield spreads of 533 basis points vs. 310 basis points now. "By any measure as the Fed looks to assess capital markets stress ... we are nowhere near the same point as in 2018 where the central bank reconsidered its monetary policy stance," DataTrek co-founder Nick Colas wrote in his daily note.

"Put another way: until we get a further selloff in risk assets, the Fed will simply not be convinced that raising interest rates and reducing the size of its balance sheet in 2022 will more likely cause a recession rather than a soft landing," he added. But Monday's market action added to the rough waters. Major averages dipped more than 2% by midday, with rate-sensitive tech stocks on the Nasdaq taking the worst of it, down more than 4%. Market veteran Art Cashin said he thinks the Fed could take notice of the recent selling and move off its tightening position if the carnage continues. "The Fed is very nervous about these things. It might give them a reason to slow their step a little bit," Cashin, the director of floor operations for UBS, said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "I don't think they want to be too overt about it. But believe me, I think they will have the market's back if things turn worse, if we don't bottom here and turn around and they keep selling into late spring, early summer." Still, Bank of America strategists and economists said in a joint note Monday that the Fed is unlikely to budge.

'Every meeting is live'