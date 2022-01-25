After one of the wildest days for the stock market, here's what you should be doing

Traders on the floor of the NYSE, Jan. 24, 2022.

Monday saw one of the wildest days of trading in many years, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping roughly 1,100 points before rallying and ending the day fractionally higher. Stocks were lower again on Tuesday.

"Should I be worried?"

That's a question on the mind of many investors this week.

While the volatility might scare some investors off, many experts say that this dip is the time to get in or the time to stay the course.

I sat down with Kevin Simpson, founder and chief investment officer of Capital Wealth Planning and author of the new book, "Walk Toward Wealth," for some answers.

CNBC: Why are stocks dropping?

Simpson: Corrections are a normal course of market action, but they never feel good when you're in the middle of them.

Stocks are pulling back due to mixed company earnings and worries about rising interest rates.

The year is starting off with ominous signs. The winds have changed. The Fed is not only raising rates, they will no longer be pumping money into the economy. A lot of that money has found its way into the stock market.

CNBC: The S&P 500 dipped into correction territory on Monday. Should investors be worried?

Simpson: A 10% move in the market is not a cause for concern. We have just become spoiled in the last few years due to the ocean of easy money that has been made available by the Fed. What's unusual is how long it's been between corrections: 5-10% corrections happen very often, about once a year since the end of World War II.

Fortunately, the market usually bounces back fast from these modest declines.