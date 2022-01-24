Here's how much you would have if you invested $1,000 in bitcoin at the start of 2022

People walk through the North American Bitcoin Conference held at the James L Knight Center on January 18, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Bitcoin has had a difficult start to 2022.

The top cryptocurrency fell below the $33,000 mark on Monday to its lowest point since July, before regaining some losses later in the day.

Still, the digital asset is down about 22% year to date, and roughly 40% below its all-time high hit in November.

That means that an investor who had put $1,000 in bitcoin at the start of the year would have about $780 in their account right now after just a few weeks of holding the volatile asset.

While such drops can be scary, they also offer a chance for people to review their financial plans and buy more cryptocurrency if it makes sense for them, said Tyrone Ross, CEO of Onramp Invest, a crypto-asset platform for financial advisors and firms.

"When something goes on sale and you like it, you should buy it," he said.

More from Invest in You:

Companies raise perks to repay employees' student loans

The 'Zoom' ceiling: Experts worry remote work will hold women back

Work-from-anywhere jobs are hard to come by. These companies have them

Room to grow

Even though bitcoin has struggled to make meaningful gains, bulls argue that the currency has lots of room to grow this year.

"I think [bitcoin is] going to reach $100,000 this year, probably by the middle of it," Antoni Trenchev, co-founder and managing partner of cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday.

Other experts have made similar predictions. Matt Hougan, chief investment officer of Bitwise Asset Management, in an October interview with Bloomberg TV said that bitcoin could hit that $100,000 mark in 2022.