Are tax-free muni bonds right for your portfolio? What to know before investing

If you're looking for a relatively safe, tax-friendly asset, you may be eyeing municipal bonds, known as muni bonds or "munis."

Demand soared in 2021 as investors fled from President Joe Biden's proposed tax increases, with a record $96.8 billion of net money pouring into U.S. muni mutual and exchange-traded funds, according to Refinitiv Lipper data.

Since rising market interest rates typically cause bond prices to fall, some investors worry about the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate hikes. But muni bonds are still a good option for certain clients, advisors say.

One of the primary benefits of muni bonds is safety.

"I like muni bonds as a place for clients to park their money," said certified financial planner Jordan Benold, partner at Benold Financial Planning in Prosper, Texas, explaining how it's a good spot for funds awaiting other opportunities.