Bentley to invest $3.4 billion to exclusively offer EVs by 2030

Bentley Motors plans to spend 2.5 billion pounds (about $3.4 billion) over the next decade to become a fully electric luxury brand by 2030, the 102-year-old carmaker said Wednesday.

The investment will include research and development and significant upgrades to Bentley's historic plant manufacturing campus in Crewe, England through 2032, the company said. The Crewe Campus is Bentley's sole assembly facility globally.

Bentley, which is owned by German automaker Volkswagen, announced its electrification target in 2020 as a major part of its "Beyond100" business transformation plan that also includes the company becoming end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030. This is the first time it's disclosed the investment amount.

Bentley's first electric vehicle is scheduled to roll off the production line in 2025, according to the company.