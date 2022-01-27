Apple reclaims No. 1 spot in China, hits record iPhone market share in the fourth quarter

Apple's smartphone market share in China hit a record high in the fourth quarter of 2021, with the iPhone maker reclaiming the number one spot in the country for the first time in six years.

The Cupertino giant had 23% of the market and sales grew 32% year-on-year in the December quarter, according to market analysts Counterpoint Research.

Apple saw solid growth despite a 9% decline in China's overall smartphone sales, thanks to its iPhone 13 line-up, which was launched in September.

"The new iPhone 13 has led the success due to a relatively lower starting price at its release in China, as well as the new camera and 5G features," Counterpoint Research's analyst Mengmeng Zhang, said in a press release.

5G refers to next-generation super-fast internet which is rolling out around the world and particularly quickly in China.

"Furthermore, Huawei, Apple's main competitor in the premium market, faced declining sales due to the ongoing US sanctions."