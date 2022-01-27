Biden speaks to Ukrainian president as crisis on border with Russia intensifies

U.S. President Joe Biden talks on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from the Oval Office at the White House on December 09, 2021 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday afternoon as the security situation on Ukraine's border with Russia continues to deteriorate.

The call between the two leaders, the second this month, comes as Biden and NATO allies prepare for a potential Russian invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbor.

"President Biden reaffirmed the readiness of the United States along with its allies and partners to respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine. He also underscored the commitment of the United States to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the White House said in a readout of the call.

Biden also told Zelenskyy that the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv remains open and fully operational after the State Department issued an order for eligible family members of personnel at its embassy in Kyiv to leave.

The State Department also recommended on Sunday that all U.S. citizens in Ukraine depart the country immediately, citing Russia's continued military buildup on the border.

Earlier on Thursday, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would review U.S. security proposals that were hand-delivered by Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan.