Ron Insana: Two key risks for bear markets are unfolding. What it means for investors

Has the risk of a full-blown bear market risen on Wall Street?

A standard-issue correction has already arrived for the Nasdaq Composite. However, the larger question is whether tighter central bank policies in the Western world will lead to deeper declines than we have already seen in major averages and among individual stocks.

Many years ago, legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller told me that his historical analysis suggested that there are two triggers for meaningful bear markets in stocks: rising interest rates and the onset of war.

Now, we seem to be staring down the barrel of both as the Federal Reserve has now acknowledged that it plans rate hikes throughout this year and a reduction in its holdings of Treasury bonds. Meanwhile, saber-rattling is taking place from the Kremlin to Kyiv and from Tiananmen to Taiwan.

The Fed's balance sheet reduction, known as "quantitative tightening," would be a powerful addition to rate hikes in reducing surplus liquidity in markets. If history is any guide, it would also further weaken equity markets over the course of the tightening cycle.

Just the threat of these events, prior to the Fed's admissions, knocked markets for a loop, wringing out speculative excesses in cryptocurrencies, meme stocks and SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies.

AMC Entertainment and GameStop shares are each down about 80% from their memetic highs. Shares of Robinhood and Coinbase have been robbed.

Weak assets fall first before being followed by the market's less-risky bets.

The NYSE Advance/Decline Line is rolling over while the number of new 52-week lows has exploded.

True, some sentiment indicators like the VIX (or fear indicator) recently reached extremes, suggesting an oversold rally would ensue. Yet I don't believe this tumult is nearly over in the intermediate to longer term.