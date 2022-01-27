'Beyond our wildest dreams': Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's library nets nearly $2.4 million in auction

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a discussion during the Library of Congress National Book Festival at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's expansive personal library sold at auction Thursday for a jaw-dropping $2.35 million, including a single book that sold for over $100,000.

The auction of more than 1,000 of Ginsburg's books and other memorabilia generated bids "beyond our wildest dreams," said Catherine Williamson, specialist of fine books and manuscripts at auction-house Bonhams, which sold the collection.

Williamson said in a phone interview that she had thought the whole auction would total between $300,000 to $500,000. But the sum of all final bids totaled $2,354,510, she told CNBC after the auction ended.

The online auction kicked off last week and ended Thursday afternoon, the same day that sitting Justice Stephen Breyer announced he will step down from the bench.

Bidding on virtually all of the lots vastly exceeded Bonhams' estimates, which were deliberately conservative because few of Ginsburg's items had previously come up for auction. But the late justice's unlikely celebrity in her later years brought a flood of attention and bidding interest from potential buyers much younger than Bonhams' regular crowd of book collectors, Williamson said.

The top-selling book: Ginsburg's copy of the 1957-58 Harvard Law Review, which fetched a whopping $100,312.50.