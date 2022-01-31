Companies, executives donated nearly $300,000 to Manchin's campaign after he rejected Biden's Build Back Better bill

Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia and chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Joe Manchin's reelection campaign raised nearly $300,000 from corporate political action committees and executives days after the conservative Democrat said he would oppose President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social and climate spending package, according to a CNBC analysis of Federal Election Commission filings.

Some of the executives who donated to his campaign also previously contributed to other Republican leaders' political operations, including former President Donald Trump's.

Manchin is up for reelection in 2024. His campaign raised just over $1.5 million in the fourth quarter, ending the period with over $6 million on hand. Manchin's campaign has never raised that much money over the October-December quarter, according to a campaign finance expert.

Over $280,000 from corporate PACs and influential donors came after Manchin announced on Fox News on Dec. 19 that he would not back Biden's major spending bill, which is known as Build Back Better.

Manchin, who represents West Virginia, is a pivotal vote in the Senate, which is split 50-50 among the two parties. That has made him and his political operation a magnet for lobbying from business leaders and special interest groups.

Following his announcement last month that he would not vote in favor of Biden's Build Back Better plan, records show that his campaign received contributions from companies such as Facebook (now known as Meta), CVS Health, Lowe's, Anthem, Cigna, Boston Scientific, Cheniere Energy and Emergent BioSolutions. Those donations ranged from $1,500 to $5,000.