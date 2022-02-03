Medicare will soon start covering the cost of at-home Covid tests

Medicare beneficiaries will be able to get at-home Covid tests at no cost beginning early this spring, the government announced Thursday.

The initiative comes after Medicare was not part of a Biden administration mandate that private insurers cover the cost of over-the-counter tests — up to eight per enrollee per month. The planned change in coverage means all Medicare beneficiaries — including those on Advantage Plans — will be entitled to the same.

About 63.3 million people are enrolled in Medicare. Most of the beneficiaries, 55.1 million, are age 65 or older, and the rest are generally younger with permanent disabilities. In other words, it's a population that generally is at higher risk for severe illness from Covid.

Retail prices for over-the-counter at-home Covid tests can range from as little as $10 to hundreds of dollars. Tests at laboratories can run considerably more.

While Medicare's coverage of the at-home tests won't start until spring, there are ways for beneficiaries to get free tests in the meantime.

For starters, you can order four for free through Covidtests.gov, a new government website that launched in January. The site, which is available to all households, requires you to provide only your name and address; no insurance information is needed.