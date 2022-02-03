Used-car prices may be easing, research shows

Used-car prices may be starting to soften, research suggests.

After surging through the pandemic by as much as 50%, prices in the used-car market showed some easing in the last three weeks of January, according to car-shopping app CoPilot, which tracks daily prices at dealerships across the country.

"For just about every age bracket and segment, prices reached all-time highs in late 2021, and have started to level off or soften over the past month — a potential signaling of relief on the horizon for consumers in the car-buying market," said Pat Ryan, founder and CEO of CoPilot.

For cars that are 1 to 3 years old — a category that has driven much of the price jump — the average cost is $41,121, down 2.1% from about $42,000 in early January, according to CoPilot. The price of 2019 models have slid by 2.5%, while 2020 vehicles are down 4.4%.

At the same time, dealer inventories have risen 15% for 2019 cars and 22% for 2020 models, CoPilot said.

"Given mounting pressures on 2019 and 2020 models, we are likely to see those vehicles lead the pack on the long road back to normal," Ryan said.