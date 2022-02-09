Xpeng shares jump as much as 11% as EV maker is added to mainland China stock trading link

A XPeng Motor P7 electric vehicle is displayed for sale at Wanda Plaza on May 9, 2021 in Beijing, China.

Xpeng's Hong Kong shares have been included in a trading link to mainland China, known as the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

The move will allow investors based in mainland China easier access to the electric car start-up's shares, potentially allowing the company to expand its investor base.

Xpeng's Hong Kong-listed shares rose as much as 11.5% before paring gains. It was about 9% higher in afternoon trade.

"The inclusion will not only further expand and diversify our investor base but also provide the opportunity for our customers, partners and EV and technology investors in China to participate in our exciting growth story," Brian Gu, president of Xpeng, said in a statement.

The Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect was launched in 2016 as a way to make it easier for international investors to trade Chinese mainland-listed stocks and investors in China's mainland to buy and sell Hong Kong-listed shares.