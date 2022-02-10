Hillary Clinton expected to speak at New York Democratic convention

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is expected to speak at next week's New York State Democratic Party Convention, according to people familiar with the matter.

Clinton, who previously represented New York in the U.S. Senate, is likely to take the stage in front of party leaders at the Sheraton hotel in Times Square, these people said.

The development comes as Clinton, who also was secretary of State during the first half of President Barack Obama's administration, works to maintain relevance in a party that could be headed for defeat in this year's midterm elections.

It may also stoke speculation about a potential new Clinton bid for elected office. Two of her allies last month had an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal suggesting Clinton could run for president in 2024 as President Joe Biden's approval ratings have fallen dramatically. Clinton has said she would not run for president again after her loss to Donald Trump in 2016.

"She's beloved by the mainstream members of the Democratic Party and her popularity is likely higher than that of President Biden. It's good for her because it keeps her relevant and her appearance is likely meant to galvanize the party and the audience," said one of the people who said Clinton is set to speak at next week's event.

These people declined to be named in order to speak freely about the yet-to-be announced speaker.