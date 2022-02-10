House probe of Jan. 6 Capitol riot finds long gap in White House phone records

A cloud of colored smoke appears as a mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021.

White House telephone logs obtained by the House probe of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot show an hourslong gap in calls on the day of the attack at a time when investigators know then-President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers spoke on the phone, NBC News reported Thursday.

Those records show no calls made by Trump, or to him, for several hours after his speech outside the White House, which began shortly before a violent mob of his supporters stormed into the Capitol, a source familiar with the records told NBC.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., have both publicly disclosed that they spoke with Trump on the phone as the riot unfolded.

A spokesman for the select committee declined to comment on the reports.

It is unknown whether the gap in the records is the result of Trump's well-known use of his personal cell phone as president, or if the logs will be filled in by the production of additional documents from the National Archives and Records Administration, NBC reported.