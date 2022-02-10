Tired of inflation? The Federal Reserve's actions won't provide any relief for months

Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama | Getty Images

Folks tired of paying higher prices for pretty much everything shouldn't expect help anytime soon from the Federal Reserve. Even though the central bank is about to embark on an inflation-fighting strategy, the impact won't be felt for months or longer, economists say. That's because the Fed can't order prices to go lower. All it can do is tighten up the money supply and trust that things go well from there. The central bank does that through interest rate hikes, which are expected to start up in March and — ultimately — bring down the cost of living. "What it will do is it will limit the persistence of price increases," said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM, an accounting service. "The expectation that we should all have is the action the Fed takes today really won't be apparent until the fourth quarter of this year and all of next year." Anticipation of Fed action comes as the latest consumer price index reading, which measures the cost of dozens of everyday goods and services, grew 7.5% over the past year in January. That's the fastest rise since 1982, when the economy was dealing with stagflation and a double-dip recession. Prices rose across the board. In December alone, cereal increased 1.8%, ham was up 2.5% and fresh fish prices jumped 2.4%. That's on top of ongoing surges in food, energy and housing.

In an effort to address the problem, markets expect the Fed at its March meeting to raise benchmark borrowing rates by at least 0.25 percentage point, and perhaps double that. Wall Street figures the Fed to hike rates at least five more times after that before the end of 2022. But monetary policy works with a lag, meaning it takes time for rate moves to circulate through the economy. Economists believe it's six months to a year before those efforts really take effect. "The Federal Reserve cannot do anything about the current surge in inflation in the near term," Brusuelas said. Over the longer term, though, rate hikes have proven to be an effective way to curb inflation.

'A question of time'