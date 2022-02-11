10-year Treasury yield inches lower but holds above 2% as inflation spikes

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped 1 basis point to 2.0119%. It comes shortly after the yield, which serves as a reference point for financial assets worldwide, climbed above 2% for the first time since August 2019 in the previous session.

U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Friday, with the benchmark 10-year rate seen holding above the 2% level following the hottest inflation reading in four decades.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond, meanwhile, fell 4 basis points to trade at 2.2687%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury bond, the most sensitive duration to interest rates, was last seen trading at 1.61%. The 2-year surged 26 basis points at one point on Thursday, marking its biggest single-day move since 2009.

This comes after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Thursday that the consumer price index had risen 7.5% in January from a year earlier, the fastest pace of U.S. inflation since February 1982.

The hotter-than-expected inflation reading prompted St. Louis Fed President James Bullard to call for accelerating rate hikes — a full percentage point increase by the start of July.

The futures market also repriced rate-hike odds as CME data pointed to a near-100% chance of a 50-basis-point increase at the March meeting. Meanwhile, the market is forecasting a more aggressive schedule for the rest of this year, calling for as many as seven hikes.

In terms of economic data on Friday, investors are likely to monitor a preliminary reading of consumer sentiment for February at around 10.00 a.m. ET.

There are no Treasury auctions scheduled to be held on Friday.

— CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this report.