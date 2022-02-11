One of the nation’s largest 529 college savings plans slashes fees. Others may follow

Throughout the pandemic, 529 college savings plans have only gained momentum — even as higher-education enrollment numbers sank.

In 2021, the average account size jumped to a record of $30,287, according to the College Savings Plans Network, or CSPN.

Total investments in 529s also reached a record $464.3 billion last year, up nearly 10% from 2020.

There's a reason these accounts have proved popular in an uncertain time: Not only can you get a tax deduction or credit for contributions; earnings grow on a tax-advantaged basis and, when you withdraw the money, it is tax-free if the funds are used for qualified education expenses such as tuition, fees, books and room and board.

Currently, 34 states and the District of Columbia offer a write-off for 529 contributions as a state income tax deduction or credit, according to Morningstar.

However, it's also important to assess each 529 plan's fees, which may include account maintenance, asset management or other miscellaneous expenses, according to Rachel Biar, the chair of CSPN. "Sometimes you have to balance the fees of the plan with the tax benefits."