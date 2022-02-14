Western drought fueled by climate change is the worst in 1,200 years, scientists say

A dried cracked lake bed at Lake Oroville during a drought in Oroville, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.

The megadrought gripping the American West has generated the driest two decades in the region in at least 1,200 years, and human-caused climate change has fueled the problem, scientists said on Monday.

In their research, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, scientists analyzed droughts in southwestern North America dating back to the year 800 and found that conditions during this century are more severe than the megadrought in the late 1500s.

Researchers also warned that drought conditions will likely continue through 2022 and persist for years. A megadrought is defined as a prolonged severe and intense drought spanning two decades or longer, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"Rather than starting to die away after wet years in 2017 and 2019, the 2000s drought has ramped up with authority in 2020-2021, making clear that it's now as strong as it ever was," said A. Park Williams, a climate scientist at UCLA.

"There is no evidence that the 2000s drought is starting to relent," added Williams, who led the analysis using tree ring data to study ancient records of droughts.