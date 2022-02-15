5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Stock futures jump on Russian troop pullback claims

Trader on the floor of the NYSE, Feb. 10, 2022. Source: NYSE

2. Oil slides on apparent Ukraine crisis easing after Monday's surge

T-72B3 Main Battle Tanks of Russian Army take part in a military drill in St. Petersburg, Russia on February 14, 2022. Russian Defense Ministry | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

U.S. oil prices, as measured by West Texas Intermediate futures, sank more than 2.5% on Tuesday on the apparent easing of Russia's aggressive posture toward Ukraine. In a statement, Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense, said troops recently posted to Russia's southern and western military districts — which border Ukraine — completed their drills and "have already begun loading onto rail and road transport and will begin moving to their military garrisons today." When tensions were still high Monday, WTI jumped to more than $95 per barrel, its highest level since September 2014.

Loading chart...

3. Intel expands in specialty chipmaking with $5.4 billion deal

Intel on Tuesday announced a deal to buy Israeli chipmaker Tower Semiconductor for $53 per share, or $5.4 billion, a 60% premium over Tower's Monday closing price. Tower's shares in U.S. premarket trading were not trading at quite as high of a premium, jumping more than 40%. Tower makes chips for a wide variety of industries including medical, automotive and consumer products. Intel shares, which have struggled along with other tech stocks this year, rose 1.5% in Tuesday's premarket.

4. Buffett's Berkshire buys Activision shares, adds to Chevron stake

Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting in Los Angeles, California. May 1, 2021. Gerard Miller | CNBC

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway purchased about $1 billion worth of shares in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter, according to a regulatory filing, jumping in before Microsoft agreed to buy the video game publisher for $68.7 billion. Berkshire is poised to notch a handsome profit should the deal close. Berkshire also increased its position in Chevron by more than 30% in the fourth quarter. Buffett first bought Chevron at the end of 2020, which was largely viewed as a classic value play and a bet on the rebounding economy.

5. Tesla bear David Einhorn makes new bet against automaker

David Einhorn speaking at the 24th Annual Sohn Investment Conference in New York, on May 6, 2019. Adam Jeffery | CNBC