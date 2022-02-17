Insana: A draconian approach to Fed policy could be worse than the ills plaguing the economy

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 31, 2022 in New York City.

St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard, Bank of America's chief economist Ethan Harris, and Goldman Sachs are all either calling for or predicting a much more aggressive move by the Fed to do everything in its power to stop the rise in inflation.

To be sure, the inflation data has been terrible – the worst in 40 years, as we have heard repeatedly.

Some are suggesting that inflation is becoming permanently embedded in our economic future. Nothing is permanent, by the way.

While still others are suggesting that the Fed is so far "behind the curve" that it will have to be Volcker-like – in other words, draconian – in its efforts to put an end to price hikes.

The calls have included raising rates by a half-point at the next Fed meeting and by another quarter point at every meeting thereafter.

Many also want Fed Chair Jerome Powell and company to end the central bank's bond-buying program known as quantitative easing, which it's already doing, but they want it to end yesterday.

They also want the Fed to immediately reduce the size of its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, not just through its bond holdings "rolling off," or maturing, but also through the outright sale of those bonds, as well. Try doing that while running trillion-dollar deficits.

While I am fine with the notion of the Federal Reserve normalizing interest policy in transparent, measured and controlled steps, I believe the inflation-anxiety remains far too panicky for my liking.